Man taken to hospital after falling off a balcony in Colwyn Bay

Man hurt in roof fall

A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he fell from a roof in Colwyn Bay last week.

North Wales Police were called at 12:52am on Wednesday, July 19 to reports of a domestic incident at a flat on Station Road in Colwyn Bay.

On arrival at the property, police officers saw a man falling from a first floor balcony onto the pavement.

Officers immediately provided first aid to the man, who was later taken by Ambulance to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, where his condition is described as serious but not life threatening at this stage.

The area near Peacocks on Station Road is currently cornered off with police tape.

Supt Sian Beck said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the officers who attended the scene for their quick thinking actions in performing first aid on the man, who is currently in hospital.”

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly before 1.20am this morning to reports that a man had fallen from a roof on Abergele Road, Colwyn Bay.

“We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with serious injuries.”

An investigation is ongoing and police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to call 101 quoting reference V108249.