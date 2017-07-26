Chocolatier's sweet visit for Conwy care home residents

Care home residents were treated with a taste of something sweet to mark World Chocolate Day.

On Friday, July 7 residents at RMBI Home Queen Elizabeth Court in Conwy, marked the global occasion with a chocolate workshop.

Steve Hewitt from Hewitt’s Café in Colwyn Bay visited the home to show residents and staff how to make chocolate.

Care home residents and staff were stunned by the crafty art of forming chocolate in different shapes, such as a beautiful water lily. They also had a go at making their own chocolate.

Activities Coordinator, Gary Carr, said: “The workshop was a real highlight for our residents. The smell was absolutely delicious and brought a smile to everyone’s faces.”