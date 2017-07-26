Colwyn Bay grandma takes to the skies in zip wire challenge

A daredevil grandma ticked another item off her bucket list as she took to the skies on Europe’s largest zip wire zone.

85-year-old Joyce McDougall of Colwyn Bay took on Zip World Titan - which travels 2,000 metres – at the weekend to raise money for the North Wales Society for the Blind.

Despite being diabetic and partially blind herself, Joyce was determined to complete the challenge to knock it off her bucket list and celebrate turning 85-years-young in style!

Joyce’s daughter, Jane Seiga said: “She loved it and I felt so relieved it was over. I have to admit I was little worried.

“The team at the zip wire were totally amazing. They took on board all my mum’s disabilities and helped her as much as they could.

“She does want to wing walk or do a hot air balloon trip but her disabilities won't allow her, so this was the nearest I could get her for her to knock of her bucket list.”

The mother of four, grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of eight has taken on an extreme sport before by paragliding in Greece.

So far Joyce has raised more than £500 and is hoping to see her total rise.

To donate visit www.nwsb.org.uk