Historic Llandudno pub re-opens following major refurbishment

A hotel and pub has reopened after the completion of a huge redevelopment project.

The Gwesty Links in Llandudno, owned and operated by JW Lees & Co (Brewers), has received significant investment in an attempt to restore it to its former glory.

It was officially opened in a ceremony last Thursday where officials from the Manchester-based company joined Gwesty Links manager Christine Edwards, Mayor of Llandudno Cllr Francis Davis and representatives from the RNLI in the redeveloped pub to pull the first pint.

The redevelopment has involved improvements to the large bar area and decking out the drink lounges with new furniture, including wooden bistro-style tables.

There is also a conservatory extension leading on to a decked terrace which allows al fresco drinking and dining.

There has also been investment in the hotel’s 15 guest rooms.

JW Lees’ accommodation portfolio also includes the Trearddur Bay Hotel, The Anglesey Arms at Menai Bridge and the The Groes Inn at Conwy.