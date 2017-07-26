REVIEW: The Wedding Singer provided a taste of the 80s and plenty of wedding fever to get Llandudno on its feet

The opening night of The Wedding Singer started with a bang – there were plenty of wedding proposals, perm hairstyles and a whole lot of laughter.

The production – based on the hit 1998 Adam Sandler film of the same name – follows wedding singer Robbie Hart, who is part of a band called ‘Simply Wed’.

After his own fiancée dumps him at the alter, Robbie heads on a downward spiral, destroying every wedding he sings at but waitress Julia and her best friend Holly are determined to help Robbie get back to his old self and out of the dumpster.

Robbie then has to decide if he announces his true feelings for Julia or lets her walk down the aisle with her Wall Street fiancée Glen.

The star-studded cast provided a fast-paced and fun-filled performance with their choreography, superb harmonies and humour.

X Factor finalist turned West End leading lady, Cassie Compton, played Julia with true emotion. Her voice was stunning with plenty of expression and feeling – she had audiences routing for her to fall for Robbie from the start. Compton harmonised beautifully with Jon Robyns, as Robbie, who also played a brilliant role of a lonely singleton.

It was great to see Eurovision hopeful and Welsh theatre star Lucie Jones take to the stage, for her final week with the production. Her vocal range is incredible and she provided plenty of entertainment for the audiences with her funny one-liners.

Hi-De-Hi! actress and comedy veteran Ruth Madoc starred as Grandma Rosie sending theatre goers in hysterics with her rap scene which turned out to be extremely catchy!

It was also great to see some home-grown local talent in the form of Erin Bell and Ryan-Lee Seager both from Llandudno, take to their home stage in the hit production.

Despite a technical fault at the start of the second half, which halted the show for only five minutes, the cast showed true professionalism and came back out with plenty of gusto to make up for the slight hitch, ending the show on a high with wedding fever galore!

The Wedding Singer will be at Venue Cymru until July 29 so get your best wedding gear on and head to the theatre to take part in the party!

To book tickets visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 872000.