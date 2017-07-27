Llandudno pupils donate shoes to charity on last day of term

Pupils from a Llandudno primary school took part in a novel charity stunt on the last day of school.

Children from Ysgol San Sior – which broke up for the start of the summer holidays last Friday – used their last day of the summer term to help other children across the globe .

The youngsters walked out of school in their bare feet after donating their own pairs of shoes to a charity called Sal’s Shoes.

The non-profit organisation distributes shoes to around 26 countries and to date has supplied a total of 175,000 shoes in the last three years to help prevent children from being open to infections, foot and ankle injuries.

The initiative also gives them the opportunity to go to school, as many countries don’t allow children into school buildings without a suitable pair of shoes.

The school tweeted photos of the students on Friday, July 21 and added: “Supporting @sals_shoes and considering those less fortunate than ourselves”.