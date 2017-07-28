Fun for all the family at a Llandudno chairty football match this weekend

A charity football match is set to kick off this weekend in aid of two military charities.

The match between Royal Welch Fusiliers past and present and Llandudno Football Club on Sunday, July 30, will be to raise funds for Blind Veterans UK and Help For Heroes.

From 12pm to 8pm at Llandudno Football Club’s home ground there will be a selection of activities for the whole family including a DJ, bouncy castle, face painting, charity auction.

Former Royal Welch Fusiliers serviceman, Kevin Williams, is encouraging people to join in the fun. The 45-year-old said: “It’s about getting together to show we’re still family and here if we are needed.”

The match is scheduled for 2pm kick off. Entry is £1 for adults and children free for children.