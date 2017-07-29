Llandudno firefighter to take on world's toughest ultra distance cycling events this summer

A Llandudno firefighter and father of three has been awarded a place in one of the world’s toughest ultra distance cycling events this summer.

Matt Ryan, 42, was the only successful entrant from North Wales to take part in The Transcontinental Race.

Matt will join 350 participants on July 28 from Belgium to Greece via eight more countries over 15 days, covering nearly 4,800 km.

He hopes to raise money for St David’s Hospice in memory of his mum, Jennifer who died from cancer last year at the age of 65.

Mr Ryan said: “When she passed away, we all felt a huge debt of gratitude to the staff there and I wanted to find some kind of practical way to repay their kindness.”

He is being sponsored by Colwyn Bay development company, Blue Bay Homes, to the tune of £1500.

Director Gary Evans, said: “We are all totally behind him and hope as many people as possible will follow his progress on Facebook and Twitter as he updates everyone on his once-in-a-lifetime adventure in support of St David’s Hospice.”

Matt has previously raised more than £10,000 over five years by organising cycle races around the Great Orme and rides to London for charities including St David’s Hospice, Cancer Research and Ty Gobaith Childrens’ Hospice.