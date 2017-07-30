Students have joined together to produce a textiles artwork of Conwy Castle

Primary and secondary school pupils joined together to create a piece of artwork on a Conwy landmark.

A group of students from Ysgol John Bright and Ysgol Porth y Felin were inspired by Gwynedd textile artist, Josie Russell and decided to create an exciting textiles installation on Conwy Castle.

Year 12 students from Ysgol John Bright have worked with Year three and four students from Ysgol Porth y Felin to produce the piece which will be displayed in the school.

The work draws upon an earlier work by Miss Russell and involves a range of textiles techniques and processes to challenge and engage the students.

The artwork will be on display at Ysgol Porth y Felin and will be featured on Miss Russell’s website to show how her work influenced local student artists.