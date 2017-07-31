Cabinet Secretary visits new affordable houses built from timber in Rhos on Sea

A LEADING politician has visited new affordable houses in Rhos on Sea built from home grown timber.

Cwrt Rhos Fynach (Monk’s Marsh Court) in Rhos on Sea, is one of the first of its kind to be built from home grown timber.

The court comprises of seven one bed and four two bed high quality apartments housing a total of 26 residents.

A total of 112 trees were used and 32 people were employed.

Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths, visited the new £947,504 development, which received £590,320 funding from the Welsh Government and features home grown Sitka spruce wood that comes from a sawmill in Newbridge-on-Wye, mid-Wales.

Ms Griffiths said: “It was great to see Wales & West Housing using timber grown in Wales for this new housing development. Increasing the use of home grown timber will not only provide environmental benefits but will offer social, economic, and green growth opportunities. It will also help to develop skills within the timber industry.

“I hope other house builders will look at what Wales & West have done and start to use home grown timber for their own developments. This would support supply chains across Wales and reduce our reliance on imported timber. With an ever increasing demand for housing this is the right time to be championing this and doing all we can to support the timber industry in Wales.”

The Cabinet Secretary also met resident Jason O’Brien, 37, who is a keen kayaker and wanted to live near the sea.

He said: “I love the character and shape of the apartment, with its high ceilings making it feel spacious. I love living here, being able to look out to the sea.”

Wales & West Housing (WWH), supported by Conwy County Borough Council, contracted Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd to undertake the construction work.

Anne Hinchey, Chief Executive of WWH, said: “We’re excited to support the use of home grown timber in this development and hope that other businesses will follow this lead. As with all our projects, sustainability is a key consideration in design, delivery and use. By using home grown timber, we will be supporting our forestry industry, keeping the money in Wales and creating jobs for people in Wales.”

Cllr Elizabeth Roberts, Cabinet Member Adult and Community Services and Housing, for Conwy County Borough Council, said: “We all know that there is a need for more affordable homes, and by using local skills and materials to build these new homes this development project provides economic benefits for the area too.”