Colwyn Bay company named as preferred contractor in college build

A construction company based in Colwyn Bay has been announced as the preferred contractor in the development of a new Engineering Centre on Anglesey.

RL Davies & Son Ltd will be developing the new engineering centre on Coleg Menai’s Llangefni campus that is part of a master plan submitted to Anglesey Council last year.

It will include a new engineering hub, college car park and the release of college land for further development.

The application was recently given the green light by Anglesey Council’s planning committee and the engineering centre is set to become the jewel in the crown of the £14m development plan at Llangefni.

When complete, the centre will be home to around 120 engineering students, most of whom will be relocated from the engineering facilities at Coleg Menai’s Bangor campus.

The development will be funded by Grwp Llandrillo Menai, the Welsh Government, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, and Horizon Nuclear Power.

“We are delighted that we can announce a long-standing North Wales company as our preferred contractor for this major development,” said Grwp Llandrillo Menai Chief Executive Officer, Dafydd Evans.

RL Davies & Son Ltd beat off competition from nine other companies.

As part of the contract, RL Davies & Son Ltd will provide apprenticeships, training and other learning opportunities for local students.

Gwyn Davies, Managing Director of RL Davies & Son Ltd said: “We are delighted to be named as the preferred bidder on the prestigious new engineering centre project and look forward to working closely with Grwp Llandrillo Menai and the team.

”We are determined to deliver a project we can all be proud of by utilising local and regional sub-contractors wherever possible.”