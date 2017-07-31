Youth festival for Llandudno

An explosion of performances, gigs, exhibitions and workshops for young people takes place at Llandudno later this month.

New youth arts festival RawFfest takes place from August 17 to 20 for 14 to 25 year-olds.

Uniquely for a national arts festival, RawFfest GŵylGrai is programmed by young people.

Ruth Garnault, Director, who has supported the team of young creatives to put the programme

together, said: “The 2016 event was fantastic and the young people learnt what worked and how they wanted to shape the 2017 event.

“This year we have live music, theatre shows, silent disco, twmpath, art installations, radio broadcasts, newsFfest, opinions and debate, film making, dance workshops, Narnia writing den, body art, blogging, opera, drama workshops, punk poetry, environmental art, storytelling, poetry slam, 4-D theatre, film screenings, and up-cycling fashion workshops.

“Some workshops have limited spaces, so book your ticket now and grab the workshop places you fancy, ‘first come first served’. “

The festival has received financial support from Arts Council of Wales and the Welsh Government.

Tara Williams, Youth Representative RawFfest Steering Group, said: “The festival workshops are now available online for festivalgoers to grab their spots and choose how they want to spend their time at the festival. Come for one day or come for the whole event.”

Tickets are priced £10 -£50.

A Festival Weekend Pass costs £50 at https://venuecymru.co.uk/whats-on/FULL- WEEKEND-PASS/80724/booktickets.html.

For information including workshop programme visit www.rawffest.wales/programme