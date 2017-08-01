A knitted bible exhibition visited Llandudno as part of its UK tour

Thirty-three biblical stories were brought to life in the form of knitted figures at an exhibition in Llandudno.

The quirky exhibition visited Gloddaeth Church in Llandudno from Thursday, July 20 to Thursday, July 27.

The Knitted Bible Exhibition was set up by St George’s United Reformed Church in Hartlepool and has been touring since 2008. They now lend the knitted figures out to other churches throughout the UK for them to display for a week at a time.

Minister Rev Neil Kirkham and Pam Kirkham organised to bring the unique exhibition to Gloddaeth Church in Llandudno and with the help of church members set the display up for visitors see the most famous stories of the bible as they’ve never seen them.

The displays brought to life Noah and his ark, Daniel in the lion’s den, Jonah and the whale and Adam and Eve.