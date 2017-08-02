12-year-old girl accused of holding knife to necks of two pupils in Conwy county school claimed she had been bullied

A girl of twelve accused of holding a knife to the necks of two other pupils at her school, and threatening them, claimed she had been subjected to social media and other bullying after a family tragedy.

Her mother told a youth court at Llandudno, North Wales, yesterday(TUE) that she was a “good kid” and the school in Conwy county had failed to act following “disgusting” messages. “The bullying was going on for ages. I was ringing the school and they suggested she needed a counsellor. I was phoning the school in tears most of the time,” the mum said.

She stressed :”I am not justifying at all what she has done.”

The girl admitted having a dagger on school premises and two common assaults.

A ten months referral order was made and both victims were awarded £75 compensation. Forfeiture of the dagger was ordered.

Court chairman David Subacchi told the youngster :”The law says in the case of someone of your age, guilty of offences like these, there is only one sentence open.”

James Neary, prosecuting, said a boy of 13 had been on Snapchat when the girl sent a message warning him :”Shut up or I will bring a knife to school and stab you.”

The next day at school she had produced the knife and put it to the boy’s throat. Other pupils witnessed what happened and many were frightened, Mr Neary said.

The knife came into contact with the boy’s finger, causing a small cut. “He now feels numb about what happened. He realises somebody could have been seriously injured,” Mr Neary explained.

The prosecutor said the girl had also run towards a girl pal and the drama was filmed on mobile phones. The accused had swore and threatened to “kill” her friend if she didn’t kiss a boy. The knife was held against her neck and a small cut was suffered to the thumb when the shocked and scared victim grabbed the blade.

A teacher had been alerted and the headteacher and police were informed about what happened.

Mr Neary added that the girl said she took the knife into school to frighten bullies and was “messing about” when she put it to her friend’s throat. “At no point did she intend to hurt anyone,” the prosecutor said she had insisted.

Graham Parry, defending, said the girl “had no idea of the serious nature of what she was about to embark on.”

The solicitor remarked :”She’s a very young, very immature twelve-year-old who has had a lot to cope with and dealt with the situation entirely incorrectly.”

The girl told the court :”I am a bit frightened that I actually did it.” She said she had told the school about the bullying. It was an ornamental knife, she added.