Homeless veterans meet cabinet secretary during tour of new Conwy accommodation

Homeless veterans met a cabinet secretary during a tour of new accommodation.

Armed forces veterans rebuilding their lives on civvy street met Carl Sargeant AM, when he toured a new home in Conwy county.

The accommodation for up to nine veterans has been provided by housing association Grŵp Cynefin, in partnership with homeless veterans’ charity Alabaré.

The Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children met residents, Alabaré and Grŵp Cynefin staff, and Conwy Council representatives during his fact-finding tour.

Alabaré's Homes for Veterans programme provides supported housing for ex-Service personnel who are homeless and have a range of support needs.

It offers temporary accommodation to British Armed Forces veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, possibly because of depression, PTSD, ill health, unemployment, or family breakdown.

It operates 24 homes providing 121 bed spaces across Wales and England.

Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children, Carl Sargeant, said: “I am committed to providing ongoing support and services for our Armed Forces community, and I was pleased to be able to visit the residents in Conwy to see the support this innovative project is giving them to re-build their lives.

“Helping veterans to find accommodation that meets their needs is an important part of the much broader and wider package of support which helps them to settle back into our communities.

“We will continue our work to implement the Housing Pathway, enabling veterans and their families to make an informed choice of the option most appropriate for them. I would like to thank to all of our partners who have worked with us to develop the Pathway.”

Alabaré’s North Wales Manager, David Oliver, said: “A small, but significant group of veterans struggle in their civilian lives and we are here to help them. Our residents instantly benefit from the camaraderie of living with people with shared experiences, and can help each other through difficult times.

“We support each person to overcome the trauma of being homeless and their underlying problems. Then we make sure they are able to manage independently again once they are ready to leave us.”

The Alabaré team helps veterans to access other agencies, including counselling, and support groups, Citizens’ Advice Bureau and NHS services.

It can help them access training and skills. The average stay is 6 to 8 months and the maximum stay one year.

The charity is supported by funding from the Armed Forces Covenant Libor Fund, and generous individuals.