Colwyn in Bloom art competition winners announced

THE 2017 Colwyn in Bloom Adult Art Competition was open to anyone in the Colwyn Bay, Rhos on Sea and Old Colwyn areas.

Entrants were invited to submit entries in relation to this year’s theme of Wales Year of Legends.

Pictured with the Chair of Colwyn in Bloom, Ingrid Lewis, and Mayor of the Bay of Colwyn, Cllr Jeff Pearson, are in first place: Martyn Haley, second place Alison Hughes (not pictured) and third placed Tony Lewis represented by his wife Mrs Lewis (pictured). All entries will be displayed in the Bay Gallery throughout the summer.