Caring North Wales students raise more than £4,000 for Mind charity

Grwp Llandrillo Menai’s Student Union has raised more than £4,000 to donate to their chosen charity for 2016/17, mental health charity Mind.

The Student Union, staff and students from across all of the Grwp’s campuses arranged numerous fundraising activities to raise a massive total of £4,321.89 for the charity’s local branches which are Mind Môn a Gwynedd, Mind Aberconwy and Mind Vale of Clwyd.

Various cheque presentations recently took place across the college campuses, involving the 2016/17 Student Union Presidents and representatives from the Mind charities.

As well as fundraising for Mind, £8,884.08 was also raised for other charities during the year.

At the college’s Rhos-on-Sea campus, Sarah Wynn, student enrichment officer at Grwp Llandrillo Menai, presented the cheque to Gail Silver, director of Mind Aberconwy.