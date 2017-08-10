New Rhos on Sea Pie cafe offers music and plenty of crafts

Customers can enjoy the life of pie at a cafe where music, the arts and crafts are also on the menu.

The restaurant, called Pie, in Rhos on Sea does what is says above the door - and much, much more.

Pie-lovers can even become a DJ for the night and spin some vinyl or if they prefer they can get into dressmaking, knitting or play some board games.

Since the dog-friendly business opened in a former HSBC bank, its pies – described as adding a modern twist to classic favourites – have proved a hit with the surrounding community.

Baked by Colin Royal, the selection of pies include savoury, sweet, gluten-free and vegan, as well as specials such as the Sunday roast pie.

Keen to build on this success, resident musician and Pie marketing manager Arron Cooper has now launched the specialist events to encourage more people to pop in.

Arron, who also plays gypsy jazz guitar, said: “We now run very popular events on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with board games, retro gaming, mixed crafts such as sewing, knitting and dressmaking plus Wordy, which includes a book club, book exchange, poetry open mic and writing workshops.

“Every Friday we adorn the space with peacock feathers, lights, sounds, vintage film projections and create a very immersive experience. Every night is of a different nature as to the type of musical act.”

The venture in Rhos Road is being supported by Colwyn Business Improvement District (BID), which is aiming to revitalise the area.

Anna Openshaw, project manager of Colwyn BI, said: “Pie is such a unique venture as provides tasty, wholesome food, and also offers an opportunity for people to immerse themselves in different mediums of arts and culture.”

The non-for-profit social enterprise is aiming to revitalise the business communities across the Bay of Colwyn and to attract more visitors, investment and shoppers to the area.