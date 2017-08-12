Deganwy prom shelter set for grand reopening following restoration

An open day has been scheduled for a Victorian beach shelter following its restoration.

Work on the shelter in Deganwy promenade is nearing completion after several months of work by local engineering and building companies.

The shelter was severely damaged by the winter storms of 2013/2014 and was declared unfit to use by the public.

Early in 2015 a Project Team was formed by the Deganwy and District Residents’ Association to manage the restoration work.

After a successful application to the Heritage Lottery Fund, a grant of £65,600 was received along with grants of £6000 from Conwy County Borough Council and Conwy Town Council; HAFOD donated £500.

The contract to carry out the restoration work was awarded to North Wales Engineering Solutions Ltd in March; Probuild based in Llandudno, who were subcontracted to carry out the building work and work began in April.

Councillor Arthur James, the project manager, has now announced that an opening ceremony will be held at the shelter on 3.30pm on Saturday, August 26 and will be officially opened by the Mayor of Conwy, Cllr Bill Chapman.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Cllr Arthur James said: “The opening of the shelter, for use by our visitors and residents, will mark the end of two and a half years of hard work by the Project Team and our local engineering and building companies.

“Early in the programme it was decided to revert the roof design to the peaked style as used on the original shelter in 1904. The shelter was a major meeting point for people in the past and I hope that it will remain so in the years ahead.”