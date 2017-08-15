REVIEW: Grease the musical brings the jive back to Llandudno

There was plenty of lightnin’ as Grease The Musical brought the ‘hand jive’ to its opening night in Llandudno.

Audiences were taken back to the 50s and into Rydell High to witness the timeless musical which looks at the complexities of growing up in the era.

The storyline tackled difficult topics such as teenage pregnancy, gang violence and classroom divides.

Staring performances from The Wanted’s Tom Parker, who put his own spin on the iconic role of Danny Zuko – originally played by John Travolta in the 1978 movie, Grease – this production offered plenty of retro costumes and references to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

Louisa Lytton - formerly of Eastenders and also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing - took on Rizzo. She made the role her own, with utter gusto and full of feistiness and performed some of Rizzo’s iconic songs including Look At Me I’m Sandra Dee and There Are Worse Things I Could Do.

Everyone’s favourite Grease tracks including We Go Together, Look At Me I’m Sandra Dee, Greased Lightnin’ and Born to Hand Jive. There were also additional songs added to the performance which had been written by the likes of Barry Gibb most famously known as the co-founder of the group Bee Gees; John Farrar; Louis St. Louis and Scott Simon.

Not only was there plenty to jive over there was also comical scenes many of them played out by Rhiannon Chesterman who took on the role of ‘Beauty School Dropout’ Frenchie and Ryan Heenan who played T-Bird, Doody.

Danielle Hope, best known for her part in Over the Rainbow a talent contest which saw her make her professional debut as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, sang a stunning rendition of Hopelessly Devoted to You which gave me goosebumps.

For those who like a good medley you will not be disappointed by the end of this fabulous production, let’s say there is something for everyone!

Grease The Musical will be at Venue Cymru until Saturday, August 19.

To book tickets visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 872000.