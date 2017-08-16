Asda Llandudno staff clock up 100 years of service

There must be something in the water at Asda Llandudno that’s got the team coming back for more as three colleagues prepare to celebrate reaching the milestone of 100 years of service between them.

Upon realising their fantastic service milestone, colleagues, Caroline Lee Thomas, Linda Hough and Juliet Jones got together to mark the occasion and reminisce about their years of service with a celebratory photo in the store they’ve dedicated so much time to.

Caroline and Linda have been members of the Asda family for 30 years each, whilst Juliet has clocked up a whopping 40 years and were all smiles when asked about their time with the store.

Adele Quinn, store manager at Asda Llandudno, said: "We have quite a few long-serving colleagues here and they love the job; they’re a joy to work with.

“We are proud of all our colleagues at Asda Llandudno and are especially proud of those three. They really have made the store feel like a community and I’d like to thank them for their outstanding loyalty.