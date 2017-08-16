Controversial Deganwy housing scheme deferred by planners

Disputed plans for 110 homes in Deganwy have been deferred by planners.

The plans - for the corner of Pentywyn Road and Marl Lane - drew crowds of residents, councillors and the Aberconwy AM to the planning committee meeting at Bodlondeb on Wednesday, August 9 to protest at the application.

The plans were debated by officers from Conwy Council’s planning committee and it was proposed another site meeting should take place and suggested that a representative of the health board should be invited to join the next meeting in which the application is to be discussed.

Speaking to the Pioneer prior to the meeting last Wednesday, Janet Finch Saunders AM said: “I fully support the 1,300 residents who are opposing this scheme. This is prime agricultural land, it’s a major departure from the LDP and there has already been massive overdevelopment in this ward and it’s time Conwy Council and the planning committee in particular stood up for its residents and said ‘no more’.”

Following the announcement Cllr Sue Shotter said: “I thought the turnout was excellent both at the Tuesday protest on Albert Drive and on Wednesday before the planning committee. Everyone had made a lot of effort to come. But I am disappointed as I genuinely thought it should have been completely thrown out. Obviously the committee feel like they really do need more information.”

Cllr Mike Priestly added: “I think it (the deferral) was the right thing to do at the time. Some of the councillors were asking for more information. I will continue to support my residents in Marl ward.”

In a statement Beech Developments said: “Beech is disappointed by the decision to defer the application, despite one member of the planning committee summing up that he could not find strong enough reasons to refuse the application.

“We have decided to work with the Council on this and wait for the outcome of the next planning committee meeting in September rather than appeal now on the grounds of non-determination.

“The application has been live now for over 12 months which makes a mockery of the system and Welsh Government’s drive to simplify the process of planning.

“We do appreciate that the loss of a greenfield is not in everyone’s best interests, however, if the council are going to meet their housing targets then this will ultimately result in the loss of such areas. There are no other alternative sites and no other material housing allocations in our major strategic areas being put forward where 27.1% of our housing provision was targeted. This equates to 1,775 dwellings over the period between 2007 and 2022.

“Our proposals help towards this target and the 33 affordable dwellings whilst helpful, fall far short of the 218 affordable homes required in Deganwy alone, the data of which is taken from the council’s own SARTH Register.

“The demographic of our buyers is changing thanks to the help of Welsh Governments Help to Buy-Wales. More younger buyers are able to buy a new home which has changed the concept of the phrase “affordable housing”.