New proposal launched for full demolition of Llandudno's Tudno Castle

DEVELOPERS behind a planned £10m transformation of a Llandudno landmark hotel are seeking permission to demolish it despite efforts to maintain its original facade.

In 2014 permission was received from Conwy Council to redevelop The Tudno Castle Hotel (pictured) which once completed would feature a 63-bed Premier Inn, together with three new-build restaurants, namely Prezzo, Pizza Express and Beefeater.

Built nearly 150 years ago the building has remained empty for the last nine years.

Despite this ambitious redevelopment the plan was to retain the building’s existing Grade II listed western facade.

Work on the site began earlier this year, including partial demolition work.

However, as work progressed it was found to be in a worse condition than first thought.

Now Optus North Limited (Ltd) and Tudno Development Ltd are proposing to submit a revised planning application to demolish the entire Tudno Castle Hotel and recreate the original facade.

Optus North managing director, Andrew Duncan said: “We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring this important Llandudno landmark back into use.

“Since the weakness in the structure became apparent, we have worked very hard to find a way to continue the development and protect the look of the building.

“We believe these new proposals will achieve that.”