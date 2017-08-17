A-level results: Conwy

Students across Conwy will be getting their A level results today.

Below is a round up of all the latest results from across the county:

Ysgol y Creuddyn

There will be some celebrating at Ysgol y Creuddyn as students have ensured the best Advanced Level results in the last five years with a 100 per cent Level 3 threshold pass rate with one student also securing a place at Oxford University.

Osian Elis who achieved 2A* and 3A’s has been accepted to study history at Oxford University.

Many individuals gained praiseworthy results, including Ciaran Eynon who ensured 4A* grades and one A; Catrin Wellsbury (1A* & 4A), Rhiannon Kamink (2A* & 2A), Bryn Johnson (4A); Elenya Havard-Griffiths (1A*, 2A, 1B); Owain Williams and James Rapson were both awarded with 3A and 1B and Harry Harral with an A*, an A and 2B.

Headteacher, Mr Trefor Jones said: “We would like to offer our warmest congratulations to each and every one of our students.

“It’s so encouraging to see that our students’ hard work and perseverance, as well as the tireless dedication of our staff has paid off once again, therefore maintaining the tradition of excellent A Level results at Ysgol y Creuddyn. All the best for our students on the next stage of their journey.”

Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy

Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy pupils have once again achieved ‘outstanding’ results, which show continued success in Advanced Level/Vocational A Levels and BTECs and a high percentage of A*/A grades.

Among a number of high achievers this year are: Tomos Arfon, 3A*s; Jake Jones A*AAC; and Russell Wingfield A*AA and a B in further maths AS. In addition six pupils also gained very high grades across their subjects, Angharad Jones-Young, Charlotte Wright, Peri Smith, Lowri Jones, Leusa Ellis and Meirion Layton.

Head Boy, Russell Wingfield will be studying aeronautical engineering at the University of Leeds and Deputy Head Boy, Tomos Arfon who will be studying medicine at the University of Birmingham.

Headteacher, Elan Davies said: “Today is a day for celebration. We are all extremely proud of our pupils’ achievements. They have worked hard over the last two years to gain their results and to plan their next steps for the future.”.

St David’s College

St David’s College say they are ‘delighted’ with the A-level results.

A* – A are amongst the highest on record with close to 20 per cent of pupils gaining these top grades.

Head Boy, Jacob Stockings has gained an A* in art and Sami Taylor with his A* in maths. In addition to A levels, St David’s College offers a combination of Level 3 BTECs which again performed very strongly with many pupils gaining distinction* in applied science, business studies and performing arts.

Pupil Jack Harley-Walsh was rejected by 29 schools before he came to St David’s, because of his dyslexia and dyscalculia, but has built on his great GCSE results and leaves with the final extraordinary achievement of Distinction* at BTEC in applied science.

Emma Mulvihill not only achieved a Gold Duke of Edinburgh award at the age of 16, but she now leaves with a distinction* in performing arts to study at Doreen Bird College in London.

The majority of the students have been accepted at their first choice University and others have the grades they require to apply for officer positions in the Royal Air Force and Royal Marines.

The acting headmaster, Andrew Russell said: “I am thrilled with the pupils and our wish is to see them flourish at St David’s and launch them onto the next exciting stage of their journey in life. Huge congratulations go to those who achieved these top grades.”

Rydal Penrhos

Sixth Form pupils at Rydal Penrhos are celebrating another year of fantastic A-level results.

As results were published nationwide on Thursday, August 17, the school announced that it achieved a 93.9 per cent pass rate for the academic year, with A* and A the most frequently awarded marks once again.

A total of 34.3 per cent of total submissions received top grades, which combined with earlier International Baccalaureate Diploma results boosts the school's overall A*-A percentage at A-level or equivalent to nearly 40 per cent.

In addition 60.6 per cent of entries achieving A*- B marks and 77.8 per cent securing A*-C, which is up from the previous year.

Chemistry pupils at the school gained superb results, with 85.7 per cent achieving A*-B grades, with Drama and Theatre Studies candidates also excelling with 100 per cent A*-B and English Literature pupils gaining 100 per cent A*-C.

Headmaster Simon Smith, said: “We are all delighted with these results. The pupils are to be, rightly, congratulated for their hard work and dedication to their academic studies whilst contributing in so many ways to the co-curricular life of this outstanding school.

“Certain pupils and grades will grab the headlines but I am equally pleased for those pupils who have achieved above and beyond what they might have expected at this time of exam reform and resultant uncertainty.

“I also wish to thank all the staff at Rydal Penrhos and the pupils' parents, who contribute in so many ways, for their care, professionalism, support and inspiration in contributing to these results. We now wish all our 2017 leavers well as they begin the next chapter in their lives prepared, I hope, to make a difference in the world and trust they come back and see us soon."

There were a host of individual successes which were led by Jack Sissons, who claimed four A*’s in chemistry, mathematics, further mathematics and physics and he has now secured a place at the University of Durham where he will study general engineering.

Twins Katie and Will Marston also gained significant grades, with the pair achieving three A*’s, three A’s and two B grades between them, and they are now heading to Liverpool and Durham to study medicine and politics, philosophy and economics respectively.

Outgoing Deputy Head Girls Adele Parry (one A*, two A’s) and Grace Patrick (two A*’s, B and C) also performed superbly, while Head Boy Adam Sabri rounded off his time at Rydal Penrhos with one A* and two A’s in biology, chemistry and mathematics, and will now study dentistry at Cardiff University.

Other success came from Nick Dundee, Euan Humphreys and Dan Owen, who obtained A* grades in their OCR Technicals Diploma in sport, while Ed Lunt, Elishia Phillips, Sanjita Kumar and Alice Waltham were also rewarded with outstanding grades at A level.

Head of Sixth Form Pete Lavery, added: “We are absolutely delighted for our pupils, the majority of whom have been accepted into their first choice universities.

“There are some truly outstanding individual achievements and we wish them all the very best in their next steps.”

Ysgol Bryn Elian

This year’s Ysgol Bryn Elian students have achieved one of the school’s best ever results with nearly a third of the students achieving at least two A* or A grades.

All students gained qualifications with a high number achieving at least one A* or A grade.

Exceptional results were also achieved in the demanding and challenging new advanced skills challenge certificate.

Some of the best performing students from Bryn Elain included:

Joel Patton, who gained a Distinction* for creative media production, an A* in English and an A in Maths and Biology and the Advanced Skills Certificate.

Liam Herbert gained an A* in Maths, Further Maths and Biology with an A in History.

Daniel Harding achieved an A* in Maths, an A in Physics and a B in Further Maths and Chemistry.

James McGhee gained an A* in Maths and Biology and A’s in Physics and Chemistry.

Christie Harrison Jones gained a Distinction* and Distinction in Public Services, a Double Distinction in Sport and a Grade C in her Skills Challenge Certificate.

Amy O’Hare gained an A in Maths and English and a B in her Chemistry.

Natasha Perdiki gained an A* in English and an A in Biology with a C in Chemistry.

Bryn Elian Headteacher Eithne Hughes said: “Congratulations to all our students for their success in these important examinations.”

Acting head teacher for the year, Mair Herbert, said she was also delighted with the strong performances of the students adding: “The work ethic of Year 13 has been second to none and their dedication to their studies, and that of their wonderful teachers, is demonstrated in these outstanding results.”