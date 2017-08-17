Childline helping students across North Wales during exam stress

As the stress of exams and A level results reaches its climax today Childline have revealed a 21 per cent rise in counselling sessions over the past two years.

Childline volunteers at Wales’ two bases – in Cardiff and Prestatyn – undertook more than 110 counselling sessions with young people from across the UK in 2016/17.

Many young people told counsellors they were disappointed with themselves and worried their grades might affect them getting into the university or college of their choice, while others were concerned about their parent’s reaction to their results.

Head of NSPCC Cymru / Wales, Des Mannion, said: “Waiting for exam results can be an anxious time for young people and can leave some struggling to cope.

”Pressure to achieve good grades and worries about securing further education places and jobs can be too much for some to deal with on their own.

“We’d encourage young people not to be disheartened if they do not get the results they hoped for.

Founder and President of Childline, Dame Esther Rantzen added: “Young people need to remember that getting good exam grades is not a make or break moment and, whatever your results, there are options and opportunities to make a great future for yourself.”

Advice about what to do after school can also be found on Childline’s YouTube channel in a video called Life after School.

Children and young people can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice, 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or atwww.childline.org.uk.