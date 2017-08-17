Llandudno Great Orme goat dramatically rescued

A GOAT has been “dramatically” rescued off the Great Orme in Llandudno.

A team of six RSPCA officers were involved in the rope rescue on Tuesday after a young male goat became trapped on a ledge, towering above Llandudno's Marine Drive.

RSPCA Cymru monitored the animal’s progress and it quickly became apparent a rope rescue team would be needed to bring the goat to safety.

Access to the goat was discussed with a local ranger, and – after carrying out a detailed risk assessment - a six-strong team of officers the charity approached the trapped animal from above.

Mike Pugh, RSPCA inspector said: “This was a complex rescue, as it was imperative to ensure the goat was calm enough so he didn’t panic, and dangerously jump off the towering ledge.

“The goat spent over a week on the ledge, and by the time he had eaten all available food, it became obvious that an RSPCA rope team would be required."

RSPCA inspector Andrew Broadbent added: “We devoted significant resources to rescuing this goat, in what was a challenging but highly successful rescue.

“Officers abseiled a great distance to catch the goat, before he was bagged up, and released on safe ground.

"Thankfully, the goat was completely unharmed after the ordeal of getting caught, and we were just delighted that our North Wales rope team was able to help another stranded animal.”

Officers abseiled from an area, about 30 metres above the goat.

He was caught by the horns by RSPCA inspector Anderton, who held him while inspector Broadbent bagged up the animal; abseiling a further 20 metres before releasing the unharmed goat on safe land.