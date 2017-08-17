Man detained after being found on Llandudno ski slope with sword

Thu Aug 17, 2017
Reporter:
Patrick Glover
Thursday 17 August 2017 13:50
A man thought to be armed with a sword on Llandudno Ski Slope has been detained.
The incident happened earlier today (Thursday).
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “The man has been detained, he caused no threats and there were no injuries.”
