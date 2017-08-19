Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meets community groups in Llandudno

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was in Llandudno today meeting groups who use Ty Hapus community centre.

In stark contrast to his previous visit to the area when he attracted hundreds of people to Colwyn Bay seafront, today’s visit was a quieter affair.

During the visit Mr Corbyn met groups who use the centre in the heart of the seaside town.

One of the groups he met was Ty Hapus pearl knitters who knit for charitable causes including Operation Christmas Child and Joshua's boxes. Theresa Evans, Jan Gardner and Marion Owen were operating the stall.

Mr Corbyn, who was accompanied by Shadow Welsh Secretary Christina Rees, also talked to Lee and Mike Hogan who run the boxing club at the centre.

After his visit to Llandudno, Mr Corbyn was due to visit Bangor.