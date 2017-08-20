Llandudno cyclist travelling from Brighton to Llandudno for Blind Veterans UK

A cyclist from Llandudno is preparing to ride 325 miles for Blind Veterans UK.

Goronwy ‘Gron’ Edwards, 67, will cycle from the charity’s training and rehabilitation centre in Brighton to its Llandudno counterpart.

The ride, which will begin on 29 August, will take six days and will begin in Brighton, visiting Aldershot, RAF Brize Norton, Worcester, RAF Cosford, Wrexham, and will finish with a celebratory tea party.

Gron will be accompanied by local fellow “roadies”, Bob Birch and support van driver, Barry Roberts.

For Gron, who wasn’t in the armed forces, said the impact the charity is able to make on veterans suffering sight loss is something he’s been able to witness first hand.

He said: “It’s going to be a fantastic experience, and I’m looking forward to raising vital funds for the charity. I have been a volunteer at the Llandudno training and rehabilitation centre for 18 months and I’ve seen for myself the considerable difference the charity is able to make.”

The charity, provides free lifelong support to ex-Service men and women suffering sight loss, has recently launched a new strategy, through which it hopes to double the number of beneficiaries it supports by 2022.

It is believed that there are up to 59,000 veterans who could be eligible for the charity’s support, but currently remain unaware of its existence.

To donate to Gron and Bob as they prepare for their epic challenge visit: www.justgiving.com and search for roadiesride.