Conwy Classical Music Festival boosts town's RNLI funds

Conwy lifeboat received a donation of £1400 from organisers of this year’s successful Conwy Classical Music Festival.

A series of concerts were held in St Mary’s Church between July 23 and 29 with the final concert featuring the likes of Côr y Brythoruiaid, Côr Ieuenctid Dyffryn Conwy, Sian Wyn Gibson (Mezzo soprano), John Eifion (Tenor) and Dafydd Huw (Harp) proving a sell out, attracting 400 fans.

Organisers of the festival attended Conwy Lifeboat Station on crew training night to present a cheque, just prior to the volunteer crew launching on exercise.

An RNLI spokesman said: “We are very grateful for this donation and as a charity we could not continue to operate without such generous donations from members of the public.”