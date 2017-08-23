120 evacuated in fire scare at Deganwy Quay hotel

ABOUT 120 guest and staff were evacuated from the Deganwy Quay Hotel in the early hours of this morning after smoke was smelt in the hotel’s spa area.

The incident happened today (Wednesday). The hotel said they were “fully operational” for breakfast by 6am.

John Rafferty, general manager of the hotel, said the evacuation of 110 guests and seven staff was a precautionary measure taken while crews of fire engines from Conwy and Llandudno caried out an investigation.

He added: “The Fire Service crews quickly made sure the hotel was safe, for everyone to return, and guests returned to their rooms with an hour. We were fully operational for breakfasts by 6am.”