Ice cream kiosk owners urged to keep their wits about them after thieves target coastal businesses

Thieves targeted four ice cream kiosks in Llanddulas, Colwyn Bay, the West Promenade in Rhos on Sea and on the West Shore, Llandudno last week.

Allegedly money was stolen from at least two kiosks and North Wales Police believe the incidents, which occurred overnight on August 14 and 15, are linked.

A fellow worker, Francesca Jones from Cumbery Ice said it was a shame and her thoughts went out to those affected.

She said: “It is a bit of a surprise, but it (burglaries) seems to be happening everywhere. Unfortunately it could happen during the day too because there are no cameras or anyone on patrol all the time.”

While Mrs Jones’ business, which is located on the Colwyn Bay beach from between the Pier and Porth Eirias, is a mobile kiosk she said it was still important for shop keepers to keep their wits about them even during the middle of the day.

She said a few of the vendors along the shop front were in constant talks and were always looking out for each other.

Her concern now was about the future and now they have been targeted once, what was to stop it from happening again?

Mrs Jones said: “It has not happened often (Ice Cream Kiosk burglaries) but now that it has happened once in might be in people’s minds and it might become more common.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have information to come forward and call police on 101.