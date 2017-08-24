GSCE results: Conwy

Students across Conwy are picking up their GSCE results this morning.

Below is a round up of all the latest results from across the county - this page will be updated as the results are announced. Please check back for updates.

Ysgol Bryn Elian

Ysgol Bryn Elian is celebrating another strong set of GCSE results, the first under the revised curriculum, adding to the great success of last week’s A-level results.

The new curriculum has seen Wales based schools contiue to work under the A* to G scores while England have moved to a one to nine system.

The school is delighted with the performance of pupils in these rigorous and challenging Wales-only qualifications.

Headteacher Eithne Hughes said: “Yet again the school has achieved superb results, and are very proud of all the young people who have worked with such dedication.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing a majority of them back in our successful sixth form in September.”

The top performer at Ysgol Bryn Elain for this year was Holly Foster who recieved nine A* grades, two As and a distinction in aditional mathematics.

Other top performers included Daniel Lewis Jones – seven A* grades, 4 As and a distinction and Josephine Hastings – four A*s, 3 As, 4 Bs and a distinction.

Jacob Baker, Harriet Bowers, Morgan Causer, Aaron Harding, Shelby Chapman and Niamh Williams also achieved outstanding results.

Soon to be year seven student at Ysgol Bryn Elian Liam McGuiness was a surprise success story of this year’s GSCE results, receiving a B grade in higher tier maths.

Liam is completing the subject years before everyone else having already acheived a C grade at a foundation level last summer.

The school said the maths department are looking forward to continuing their work with his excellence over the next few years.

Ysgol Eirias

Following the highest A/A* results last week for A-level students, GCSE students at Ysgol Eirias have once again celebrated excellent results.

Core subjects of English, maths, Welsh and science sustained high performance in their A* to C pass rate, despite a rapidly changing curriculum and rigorous new courses being introduced.

A number of students achieved success despite challenging personal circumstances or significant learning difficulties over the last couple of years thanks to the caring pastoral system and the school’s additional needs support.

Despite joining the school with very little English, Julia Deptula managed to gain a B grade in Welsh and following five years of 100% attendance, Ellie Fryer scooped 11 GCSEs with five graded A*/A.

Technology subjects have excelled this year, in particular engineering, art, child development and food technology.

Languages have also excelled as mirrored with A Level where, despite a declining national profile, German, French and Latin have yielded excellent results.

A very high number of students passed the Welsh Bacclaureate with flying colours.

Particularly impressive were the results of: Hannah Bloodworth ( seven A*s, six As. one Distinction); Eve Butler (nine A*s, two As, one B, one distinction); Ffion Filzek (seven A*s, two As, two Bs, one C, one distinction); Prakriti Gurung (seven A*s, four As, two Bs, one distinction); Jack Harvey (four A*s, one B, one pass, one distinction); Niamh Jones (one A*, eight As, two Bs, one C); Rhian Jones (seven A*,three As, one B, one C, one Distinction); Alexis Katsouris (three A*a, seven As, two Bs, one distinction); Isabel Kirkham (nine A*s, three As, one C, one distinction); Jack Manfredi (10 As, two Bs, one C); Ali Matareed (four A*s, five As, three Bs, one distinction); Emma Murphy (four A*s, six As, two Bs, one distinction); Sian Parry (four A*s, five As, three Bs, one distinction); Elisabeth Partington-Chester (five A*s, six As, two Bs, one distinction); Sophie Searle (nine A*s, three As, one merit); Ben Subkovas (six A*s, three As, two Bs, one C); Kieran Talbot (three A*s, five As, three Bs, one C); Caitlin Williams (sox A*s, three As, one C, one distinction).

Students will be taking a range of routes following their GCSE successes including Luke Taylor joining the RAF and Sam Earl Jones and Byron Wilson-Noon following rugby scholarships or careers – we shall watch their progress carefully.

Retiring Headteacher, Mr Phil McTague said: “It is with great pride that I leave the school on such a high note. I has been a pleasure to be able to work with students and staff of such high calibre. The resilience of these young people has been the back bone of their success.”

Ysgol John Bright

GSCE results day has been one of joy and excitment for Ysgol John Bright as year 11 students collected their grades this morning.

Headteacher Ann Webb said the results were well desrved and the students had worked extremelly hard this year under the new Wales-only curriculum.

Mrs Webb said: “There have been unprecedented changes in GCSE assessments this year alongside the introduction of the new numeracy GCSE.

“The standard needed to achieve an A-C grade can not be compared to previous years. At a time when schools are having to deal with a torrent of change and significant challenges, results like this testify to the dedication and expertise of our staff who work relentlessly to help our students to achieve their potential.”

Some of the more outstanding students included Sam Johnson (nine A* grades, one A, two Bs), Ellis Thomas (eight A*s, three As, two Bs), Daisy Barlow (five A*, four As, one B), Sophie Jolley (four A*, six As, two Cs) and Ciaran Bate (two A*s, seven As, four Bs).

Bethany Gris was another one of John Bright’s top acheiverswith four A*s, six As and two Bs.

For Bethany, English is her third language – after Dutch and Arabic – but this proved to be no issue for the year 11 student as she collect an A* grade for the subject in her GSCE results.

Deputy Headteacher, Hywel Parry, added: “These results provide a strong platform for our students to progress. Whilst the vast majority of these young people will be joining our sixth form and are continuing their education with us, I wish all of John Bright students the very best for the future.”