Only Men Aloud announce Llandudno festive tour date

Welsh male vocal group Only Men Aloud have announced they are visiting Llandudno as part of a new Christmas tour aimed at getting audiences into the festive spirit.

Only Men Aloud, who visit Venue Cymru on December 2, have been delighting audiences around the world for well over fifteen years injecting new life and blood into the Welsh male voice choir tradition.

The men have become well known for their strong vocals and their varied and eclectic repertoire.

A typical Only Men Aloud concert will feature many different styles of music from Welsh hymns and folk songs, opera and musical theatre all the way to Swing and Pop music.

Nearly ten years ago, they were named BBC One’s Last Choir Standing and this led to an album deal with Universal Records.

In 2010, they won a Classical Brit Award for Best Album of the Year.

They have toured the world since winning the show, and have worldwide record sales of over 300,000.

Over the years, the hugely popular group has built up a strong fan base across the country and were honoured to be asked to sing at the London 2012 Opening Ceremony at the very moment the Olympic Flame was lit.

This performance was broadcast to an estimated global TV audience of 900 million people.

The tour is being promoted by Orchard, Regional Promoter of the Year in the UK Live Music Business Awards.

Orchard’s Dave Driscoll said: “It wouldn’t be Christmas without a festive performance from Only Men Aloud.

“Regulars to their concerts will know to expect all sorts of music, from opera to hymns to pop – all with the OMA twist. They are an extremely talented group of singers who perform a diverse repertoire with challenging arrangements. Tickets are sure to be snapped up quickly for this seasonal show.”

Only Men Aloud have given many memorable performances, with numerous appearances at outdoor festivals and proms. They have performed twice at The Royal Variety Performance, been seen on numerous television programmes and are familiar faces at sporting events; they sang at the opening ceremony of the Ryder Cup in 2010 and the Ashes in 2015. In 2014, they undertook a highly successful tour of the USA.

Only Men Aloud have now recorded five studio albums and plans are taking place for a sixth, later this year.

Recent engagements have included performing at The UEFA Champions League Final Celebrations in Cardiff, and a trip to Mumbai, India for the group’s first appearance in Asia.

Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and by telephoning Venue Cymru Box Office on 01492 872000.