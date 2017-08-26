Ready, Steady...Prosecco for Llandudno charity 5K run

A FIZZ fuelled fun run for women is taking place in Llandudno next month.

With a mutual love of running and Prosecco, Ruth Lloyd- Williams of Network She and Caroline Roberts of Bella the Prosecco Van have joined forces to create the Fizzy Friday 5K.

The plan was hatched while running in Llandudno where Ruth found many women she met lacked the confidence to join her.

She approached Caroline, of Colwyn Bay, after meeting at Venue Cymru’s Wedding Fair to ease women into running through a social gathering.

Ruth said: “We wanted to do something a little bit different, something that would encourage women to get involved in sport, get teams together and enjoy a night out.

“We also want to raise money to support women and young girls in sport. The money raised from the Fizzy Friday 5K will go towards pitch fees, kit, equipment and travel.”

The event, which is a first for North Wales, has already gathered a lot of attention with the duo are currently in talks to set up similar fun runs in Cardiff, York and Doncaster.

Network She have also been approached by the Llysfaen Lionesses and are encouraging other women’s teams in the area to apply for support.

Starting at the Llandudno Bay Hotel, the Fizzy Friday 5K fun run will travel the length of Llandudno promenade, calling in for a Fizz Stop at The Imperial Hotel, St Georges Hotel, and up to The Kings Head before returning to the Llandudno Bay.

The Fizzy Friday 5K takes place on Friday September 8 at 6.30pm.

Everyone taking part will receive a Fizzy Friday 5K medal, goody bag and an invite to the “After Party” at Speakeasy in The Imperial. Supporters are also welcome.

Places are limited and all entrants must be over 18.

To book a place visit http://www.networkshe.co.uk/event/fizzy-friday-5k-2/