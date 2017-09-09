Resort's new lifeboat due to arrive home later this month

The new Llandudno lifeboat is scheduled to arrive home at lunchtime on Sunday September 24 after sailing more than 400 miles from the RNLI headquarters at Poole, Dorset.

Final checks and adjustments are currently being made to the Shannon class craft, William F Yates, at the RNLI's headquarters before she departs on the voyage.

She will be crewed by an RNLI Staff Coxswain and a Llandudno crew for the journeye which includes four overnight stops.

Intensive crew training will be carried out at sea and on the beach at Craig-y-Don during the first week after the lifeboat’s arrival at Llandudno.

Until the new craft’s arrval the Llandudno's current all-weather lifeboat Andy Pearce and inshore lifeboat, Dr Barbara Saunderson, will continue to be maintained at full operational readiness at the station's Lloyd Street boathouse.