Eye witness tells of A55 smash near Penmaenmawr

Motorists were held up following a two vehicle crash this morning near Penmaenmawr.

North Wales Police attended the scene – which happend eastbound on the A55, near the Puffin Cafe at 8.37dam.

No injuries were been reported.

The incident involved two vehicles – a small black peugeot car and a white peugeot van.

An eye witness said: “I was surprised. Its hard to recall what happened because it happened so quickly. First thing I did was ring the police, then went up to see if anyone was injured.

”I saw two vehicles in the outside lane, probably 200/300 yards after the round about overtaking other traffic.

”The black car swereved to the left, went up onto the small verge next to the foot path, then back into the outside lane hitting the white van.

“The road conditions were greasy although there was bright sunshine.”