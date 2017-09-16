Free arts festival encourages visitors to explore Llandudno

A mixed media festival will take across Llandudno this weekend.

LLAWN returns for its fifth year, with art, comedy, installations and performances running from Friday until Sunday..

The festival will host True Stories Live, created by its producer, Lucy Farrant, and will features Radio 4 write and performer Molly Naylor as host.

Ms Farrant said, ‘The idea came from an American organisation called The Moth, which has been the subject of BBC Radio 4 programmes.

“We believed that British people have many funny, sad, heart-warming, inspiring and downright awesome tales to tell too and, over the past year, we have been proved absolutely right.”

The show features eight speakers, both professional and amateur, telling personal stories on the theme of ‘lost and found’.

There will also be a workshop for those interested in storytelling, taking place at Dylan’s Restaurant on the East parade at 6pm tomorrow (Thursday September 14) .

Also new to the festival is the Welsh National Opera’s free virtual reality experience, which will be located on the promenade.

Magic Butterfly uses VR to reimagine operatic scenes from Madam Butterfly and The Magic Flute. The festival celebrates and explores Llandudno through art in unusual spaces such as a Baptist chapel, empty shops, shipping containers and their Victorian bathing machines.

Other attractions include a workshop, entitled ‘What can YOU do over 100 days?’, a performance called Lookou,t featuring an adult and a youth performer overlooking the town, and music by the band Sweet Baboo with Synthfonia Cymru.

There are also installations for younger audiences, including a Seaside Theatre, showing Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them on the prom, using Colwyn Bay-based TAPE’s inflatable cinema screen.

For more information, visit the event’s website, www.llawn.org