Toadfest music event to mark re-opening of Colwyn Bay Prom

A Colwyn Bay, is marking the re-opening of the Promenade with its very own music festival – Toadfest to be held on September 23.

The event, which will be raising money for St David’s Hospice, will feature some of the area’s best acoustic talent while giving attendants a chance to enjoy food, drink and the sight of the newly re-opened Colwyn Bay Prom.

Organiser of the event Arthur Woodcock, part of Kev and Arthur Groove, said: “We are really happy the Prom is open again.

“We want the best for all the businesses in the area.

“All the businesses in the local area are excited about getting business back down this end and get it thriving again.”

This will be the first ever Toadfest and will coincide with the Real Ale Trail, with the Toad set to be a stop on the popular beer trek.

The event will be run in the courtyard of the Toad with a marquee set up, food available and adult body paint for festival goers.

Acts will include organisers Kev and Arthur Groove as well as local artists Tom Stockdale, Kiani Marie, Skylight Aura and Shereen and Neal.

Mr Woodcock said he was excited about the event and that Toadfest, depending on the success this year, could become an annual event.

Toadfest will start at 12.30pm on September 23 and run through until 9.30pm.

The event will be free to attend but tins will be put out on the day for donations towards St David’s Hospice.