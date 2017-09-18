Police appeal after road rage incident in Old Colwyn

Police are appealing for information following incidents of road rage and dangerous driving involving the same vehicles.

The incidents happened on the Sunday September 10 between 1.20pm and 1.40pm on the A55 slip road to Old Colwyn and then at the roundabout situated near to the Marine pub in Old Colwyn.

The victim’s vehicle, a silver Lexus, was travelling eastbound along the A55 when a black coloured Range Rover, which was tailgating another vehicle, tried to undertake this vehicle but due to the position of the Lexus was unable to.

The driver of the Range Rover, which had tinted rear blacked out windows, gestured to the driver of Lexus and began to tailgate him. The offending vehicle then undertook the victim’s car on the hard shoulder pulling out in front of him.

As the driver of the Lexus began to turn off the slip road for Old Colwyn the Range Rover moved straight across in front of the victim causing the vehicle behind to brake and stop sharply.

The offending vehicle then stopped across both lanes of the slip road and the driver began to get out.

The driver of the Lexus managed to pass the vehicle and drove up towards the roundabout near the Marine pub, where the driver of the Range Rover again tried to block the road. It was only when the driver made his way to Police Headquarters that the Range Rover finally drove off.

No registration number was obtained for the Range Rover, but PC1408 Richard Jones is keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed either of the incidents.

If you saw anything call 101 quoting reference RC17138685.