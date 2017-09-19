Police Open Day proves overwhelming success

Around 3,500 visitors enjoyed the fifth annual North Wales Police Open Day at the force headquarters in Colwyn Bay on Saturday.

Guests had the opportunity to meet various teams from the force, witness a dog section display, see a range of operational police vehicles and watch how the joint underwater team operate.

North Wales Police Chief Constable Mark Polin said: “We’ve had an overwhelming positive response from visitors who had a great day out at our action-packed, family-friendly event.

“It gave us the opportunity to provide them with an insight into the work of the Force and help raise awareness of ongoing initiatives.

“The displays involving the dogs and our firearms team proved very popular once again as did the re-enactment of a road traffic collision which involved our colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.”

The Open Day had originally been planned for June but was put on hold following the bomb attack in Manchester with a number of North Wales officers being required to help assist the Greater Manchester Police.

Mr Polin said it was a decision that was not taken lightly due to the planning involved to get the event up and running.

But he was glad it had gone ahead over the weekend and said the day wouldn’t have been possible without the help received from various parties.

“I would like to express my thanks to all those that contributed to or attended the police open day.

“Without them the event would not have been able to take place. After the success of this year’s open day, we may well repeat the event in the near future.”