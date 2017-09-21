Future bright for Edwards following podium finish

A Rhos-on-Sea rally driver Matt Edwards in his first season in the British Rally Championship finished third overall after two podium finishes in the Isle of Man at the weekend.

Mr Edwards and co-driver Darren Garrod finished second in both 138.com Rally Isle of Man races on the weekend, in their Ford Fiesta R5, to finish on 94 points for the season just 35 behind the winner, Irishman Keith Cronin.

“I would have taken that at the start of the season, it is a big achievement,” said Mr Edwards.

“We were well and truly on the pace of a four time British Champion so we have taken all the steps up to that level.”

The 32-year-old’s impressive performance in the Isle of Man Rally also helped him secure the driver and works championship for MSport, who brought him on before the weekend’s race because of his impressive performances throughout the year.

He said: “They have been saying nice things about the way I raced on the weekend, there was a nice report on social media which is great coming from a big works team.”

The season has been a good step towards his goal of claiming the title and Edwards explained more support and backing next season would allow him to continue to get faster and push him up the podium.

He added: “I couldn’t have got any more positives out of this season if I tried.”