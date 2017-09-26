Girl, 11, seriously injured after being struck by car on A5 near Pentrefoelas

An 11-year-old girl was left seriously injured following a road traffic collision near Pentrefoelas on Monday afternoon.

At 4.11pm, North Wales Police were informed by the Ambulance Service of a one-vehicle collision on the A5 involving a Vauxhall Corsa and the young girl.

The road was immediately closed and the girl was airlifted by the Air Ambulance to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or to anybody who saw the silver coloured Corsa just prior to the collision to contact them.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Western Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V146397.