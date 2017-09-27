Llandudno Junction super school to re-open tomorrow following leak

Brand new super school Ysgol Awel Y Mynydd will open again tomorrow after being forced to close today when a leak affected electrics.

A Conwy County Borough Council spokesperson said: “Ysgol Awel y Mynydd has had to close today because a leaking pipe has affected some of the electrics at the school.

“The defect is being rectified and the school will be open tomorrow.”

The school, which only opened for the first time at the beginning of September, is currently attended by 361 pupils with a further 59 enrolled in the nursery.