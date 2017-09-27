Three checked over after chip shop fire in Colwyn Bay

THREE people had to be checked over after a fire at a chip shop.

North Wales Fire and Rescue service were called Tuesday night to the blaze, which happened at the shop on Sea View Road, Colwyn Bay, at about 10pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “There were no major injuries, but three people were checked over at the scene by the crew of an ambulance for possible injuries. No-one was taken to hospital.”

The fire was confined to the ground floor of the three storey building.