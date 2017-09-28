Coffee morning to take place in memory of Colwyn Bay town councillor

A MACMILLAN coffee morning is being held in memory of a town councillor.

Roy Foreman, a councillor on Colwyn Bay Town Council, died earlier this month. He had been planning a coffee morning to tie in with Macmillan Cancer Support World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign.

His son Lee confirmed that the event will still go ahead, on Friday (September 27), but it has been renamed ‘Roy’s big coffee morning’ in honour of his dad.

Lee said: “My dad was very well known around Rhos on Sea and Llandudno from being on the town council plus, he was just a very friendly person.

”He sadly passed away on September 10 this year. He was in the middle of organising a Macmillan coffee morning which now I’m taking care of in his memory.”

The morning will take place at the Rhos on Sea United Reformed Church, Colwyn Avenue, between 10am and 12pm.