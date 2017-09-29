Conwy councillor launches campaign to protect green fields from housing development

A Conwy councillor has launched a campaign to persuade the Welsh Government to think again about the arbitrary housing targets it imposes on local councils, which threatens the loss of green fields and ignores local opinions.

As a first step Cllr Mike Priestley has launched a petition asking for a debate in the Senedd, and needs 5,000 signatures to spark this.

The next stage is to generate support among all Welsh politicians, and so is writing to all councillors, AMs and MPs, and is also appealing for public support.

He said: “I have launched a petition on the Welsh Government website which can be seen in detail at https://www.assembly.wales/en/gethome/e-petitions/Pages/petitiondetail.aspx?PetitionID=1242.

“I’ve also started the campaign on Facebook (Mike Priestley) and Twitter (@CouncillorMike).

“A development proposed for Marl Lane in my ward, and another in Sychnant Pass, triggered for the campaign.

“The Welsh Government’s policy which demands councils identify sites for arbitrary amounts of housing, is called Technical Advice Note 1 (TAN 1). But councils use it lke a bible, when it is an only an advice note, it is driving a coach and horses through local policies.

“TAN 1 is the villain in all of this, and is putting our green fields in jeopardy, and it is imposed with little regard for the views of local people.”

He was supported by fellow ward councillor Sue Shotter who said: “Mike’s initiative is badly needed, the Welsh government should be listening to what the public and their councillor representatives are saying, and take their concerns seriously.”