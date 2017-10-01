Winston Churchill visits Rhos on Sea care home residents

Residents at a Rhos on Sea care home were transported back in time when they were visited by a Winston Churchill lookalike.

Actor Derek Herbert took on the role of the wartime leader at Woodside Grange care home.

Their journey into nostalgia had been arranged by the home’s manager Jackie Bodden to revive fading memories for the residents, many of whom are in their late 80s and even older, one being more than 100 year old.

Mrs Bodden said: “I wanted to find something to stimulate our residents, and Winston did it perfectly.

“He brought out remembrances of the powerful community spirit of the war years when everyone in the country was in the same boat.

“Derek, or perhaps I should call him Winston, spoke to every one of our residents individually and gave a sombre rendering of the famous “Fight them on the beaches speech.

“It was a great success and now I’m faced with what to do next, perhaps a George Formby or Gracie Fields lookalike performance.”