Old Colwyn playgroup under threat of closure

Staff are desperately seeking new pupils for their Old Colwyn based playgroup as the centre is in danger of closing.

Welsh-medium playgroup Cylch Meithirn, which has been servicing the community for more than 50 years, only has five children enrolled at the centre and needs more children to stay open.

Its closure would also result in the demise of the Old Colwyn Community Centre, where the group is based, which would in turn affect other groups including the Talking Tots group and Côr Meibion Colwyn Bay choir.

Conwy county councillor Brian Cossey, who is the representative in the Old Colwyn area and treasurer of the community centre, said this was a big issue and put a call for help to parents in the local area.

Cllr Cossey said: “We are calling on all young families in Old Colywn to come forward and help keep the Clych Meithirn going.

“Without the rent from the use of the building it puts the future of the community centre in jeopardy. I’ve always tried to keep the rent as low as possible and it all just kept trickling down but if Clych Meithirn closed, the community centre would close. That would affect 150 to 200 people.”

Cylch Meithirn is one of the only playgroups in the Old Colwyn area, and the only one that offers to teach the Welsh language and the centre’s leader Non Roberts said it would be a big lose if the centre was to close.

Cllr Cossey said the centre offered fully trained staff and all the same equipment as other centres but the Welsh medium added a further attraction for parents and children.

The playgroup is open from 9.15am until 11.45am weekdays, with a session costing parents £8.

Old Colwyn’s Cylch Meithirn will run an open day on October 14, from 2.30pm until 4.30pm, to try and raise funds for the centre.

The day will include coffee, various stalls, children’s activities and face painting.