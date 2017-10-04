Woman injured after being struck by runaway wheel on A55 while changing her car tyre

A woman suffered leg injuries after being struck by a stray trailer wheel on the A55 while repairing her car.

The driver stopped her broken down black VW Golf on the eastbound carriageway of the A55, on the off-slip of junction 17 at Conwy Morfa.

As she attempted to change the tyre on her car, the woman is believed to have been hit by a trailer wheel which was also travelling in an eastbound direction.

North Wales Police are keen to speak to anyone witnessed the wheel leaving a vehicle and hitting the woman, causing injuries to her leg.

PC 2903 Liam Morris from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We believe someone must have seen this incident happening.

"The road was very busy at the time and we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the wheel coming off a vehicle, which did not stop, and hitting the woman’s car.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Morris at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident V150926.